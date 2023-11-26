Dr. Giovanna Brasfield Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Brasfield & Associates LLC

Dr. Giovanna Brasfield, commonly known as “Dr. G,” is a seasoned leader with over 19 years of experience in leadership consulting and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) program development. As the CEO of Brasfield & Associates LLC, she hails from Los Angeles and has dedicated her career to the construction industry and related trades.

Dr. Brasfield is renowned for her transformative approach, advising organizations and senior executives on DEIB strategy, overseeing inclusivity in complex construction projects, and designing and executing inclusionary programs. Her expertise encompasses the development of both external and internal DEI strategies, forging strong partnerships and delivering innovative initiatives. Notably, she led inclusive outreach efforts for a substantial $4.9 billion project at Los Angeles World Airport. Dr. Brasfield stands as a stalwart advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in the construction sector, making her a valuable asset to any organization.