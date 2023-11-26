Partner

Frost Brown Todd AlvaradoSmith

Jerry Ruiz is a partner at Frost Brown Todd AlvaradoSmith with over 40 years of legal experience in real estate and commercial transactions. His expertise includes managing real estate needs, negotiating commercial lease agreements and overseeing property management arrangements. Ruiz has led numerous transactions for financial institutions, real estate clients and corporations. His notable accomplishments include assisting a public higher education institution in acquiring a historic building in Downtown Los Angeles and negotiating a $10 million, 10-year lease renewal for a global leader in connected car technology. In addition to his legal practice, Ruiz is actively involved in community and economic development initiatives in Southern California.

He co-founded the Academy of Special Dreams Foundation, dedicated to promoting the creative talents of people with disabilities. His philanthropic spirit and commitment to mentoring underrepresented students reflect his lifelong dedication to service.