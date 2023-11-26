Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Julia Trankiem, a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP in Los Angeles, serves as a trusted advisor to Fortune 100 companies. Specializing in labor and employment law, she is renowned for her prowess in navigating the complex landscape of California regulations and federal employment issues, making her a sought-after expert in her field.

Trankiem is actively involved in numerous local and national organizations such as LEAP (Legal Education Access Pipeline), where she mentors junior attorneys to diversify the legal profession. Within Hunton Andrews Kurth, she serves as co-chair of the Women Lawyers Subcommittee of the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee. Trankiem’s commitment extends to pro bono work, where she co-chairs Hunton’s pro bono committee in Los Angeles. Her contributions reflect Hunton Andrews Kurth’s dedication to pro bono service and commitment to making a difference.