Chief Executive Officer

Phonexa

Lilit Davtyan, CEO o f Phonexa, is a trailblazer advocating gender equality and women’s empowerment in the tech industry. A majority of Phonexa’s executive team comprises women and ethnic minorities, reflecting her commitment. Davtyan fosters a supportive work environment, offering mentorship, professional development and networking opportunities for female employees. Her efforts have resulted in remarkable growth and recognition for women at Phonexa. She is also an advisory board member of Opal Solutions, which is an organizer of global conferences across multiple verticals, including technology, finance and business.

Under Davtyan’s leadership, CFO Mara Garcia and corporate counsel Tina Ansaripour gained accolades, while CIO Liana Tonoyan received honors from the U.S. Department of Defense. These achievements inspire aspiring female professionals. Davtyan’s engagement with Forbes Business Council, Women of Martech, Women of Email and CHIEF demonstrates her commitment to DEI and sharing her insights within the community.