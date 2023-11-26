CEO & Founder

Finli Inc.

Lori Shao embodies the American Dream as an immigrant success story. After years in corporate America, she founded Finli Inc. to democratize access to financial resources for blue-collar entrepreneurs. Her journey from an entry-level job to entrepreneurship reflects her unwavering determination.

Shao is breaking down barriers for those like her parents, creating opportunities for blue-collar entrepreneurs and challenging societal norms. She is reshaping perceptions, helping underrecognized groups succeed and fostering community pride in blue-collar entrepreneurs.