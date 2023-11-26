Diversity Equity & Inclusion Director

NextGen Healthcare

Meena Patel, the diversity, equity and inclusion director at NextGen Healthcare, is a driving force in creating a more inclusive workplace. In her first year, she established a robust DEI culture, fully integrating DEI principles into the company’s ethos. Patel’s unique challenge is fostering a DEI-centric culture in a 100% remote workplace, spanning 2000-plus employees in the U.S. and 700-plus in India. She implemented a three-pillar approach: Mindset/Awareness, enhancing understanding through internal and external training; Visibility/Engagement, growing Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and promoting intersectionality; and Metrics Tracking, monitoring pay equity and demographic diversity. Patel’s impact extends beyond NextGen. She actively volunteers, chairs a nonprofit board and pioneered a microloan program supporting minority entrepreneurs. Patel is dedicated to making financial resources available to all, regardless of background, exemplifying her commitment to community empowerment and DEI.