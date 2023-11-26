Michael Darrell Thomas

Gittings Global - NE119495 (© Gittings Photography)

Principal Jackson

Lewis P.C.

Michael Thomas, principal at Jackson Lewis P.C. in Orange County, leads the Corporate Diversity Counseling Practices Group. His expertise lies in assisting clients to develop and execute diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, aligning with their values and legal standards. Thomas offers comprehensive support for workplace DEI-related matters, from conducting diagnostics and climate surveys to unconscious bias training, fostering inclusive cultures, enhancing employee engagement and executing DEI initiatives.

His approach encompasses best practices, neuroscience, adult learning, experiential learning, dialogue, body awareness and mindfulness. Thomas is a sought-after speaker on DEI topics and recently addressed the impact of the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision in a webinar and two articles for publication.