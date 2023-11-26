Partner

Patricia Brum is a distinguished business litigation partner at Snell & Wilmer, a prominent business law firm. Proudly identifying as part of the LGBTQ+ community, she is a dedicated advocate for inclusion in the legal profession. She serves as the co-lead of SNELLGBTQ+, the firm’s LGBTQ+ affinity group, fostering a supportive environment for LGBTQ+ attorneys and staff.

Brum’s impact transcends the legal realm as she engages in community building and nonprofit work, advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and arts education for underserved children. Her commitment to diversity extends to empowering women attorneys, earning her Snell & Wilmer’s Mentor Award. She previously sat on the board of the USC Lambda LGBT Alumni Association where they raised over $500,000 for scholarships to LGBTQ+ students. Brum was recognized as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2023 Women’s Leadership Awards.