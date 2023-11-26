Partner & Trial Attorney Pointer & Buelna

LLP-Lawyers for the People LLP

Patrick Buelna, a distinguished trial attorney, has forged an exceptional career advocating for justice. His passion and tenacity have delivered numerous victories, securing multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements in civil jury trials. His impact transcends the courtroom as exemplified by his influential case, Jane Doe v. The City and County of San Francisco, which led to the passage of SB 1228, safeguarding sex crime victims’ DNA from criminal databases. He has challenged police abuse in various jurisdictions, winning justice for victims.

Beyond his legal prowess, Buelna’s commitment to the community shines. He dedicates his time to youth empowerment, offering “Know Your Rights” workshops, mentorship and philanthropic efforts, epitomizing his role as a champion for the underserved. Buelna also donates to the Young Scholars Program in the Bay Area where he gives college prep talks to young adults, offering legal advice for becoming adults.