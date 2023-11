(John Riedy)

Chief Clinical Officer

Easterseals Southern California

Dr. Paula Pompa-Craven is a highly respected licensed clinical psychologist specializing in autism and developmental disabilities assessment. With a career spanning over two decades at Easterseals Southern California (ESSC), she currently serves as vice president and chief clinical officer of ESSC’s Autism Therapy Services. Her extensive experience includes overseeing a dedicated team of 1,400 professionals providing essential therapy services to over 11,000 individuals with autism and their families annually.

Dr. Pompa-Craven is a firm believer in the significance of early diagnosis and intervention for individuals with autism, striving to enhance learning opportunities and developmental milestones. Her commitment extends beyond clinical work as she shares her expertise through conference presentations, research publications and social media outreach. As an advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion and access (DEIA) in autism services, she also founded Easterseals Southern California’s Inclusion Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) team.