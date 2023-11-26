Founder & CEO

Blu Digital Group

Paulette Pantoja, founder and CEO of Blu Digital Group, is a visionary leader passionate about diversity and inclusion. She believes that diversity enriches culture and fosters a healthy work environment. Under her leadership, Blu Digital Group has expanded globally, with offices in eight countries, reflecting her commitment to recognizing and celebrating diversity. Blu’s transformative digital supply chain services and software benefit the media and entertainment industry. The addition of a localization division in 2022 further expanded their capabilities. Pantoja’s dedication to diversity extends to her workforce with 55% male, 44% female and 2% nonbinary employees. She prioritizes company culture, fostering an inclusive environment where diverse voices are heard and celebrated. Her passion for people, content, technology and inclusion drives Blu Digital Group’s success on a global scale.