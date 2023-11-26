Riverside Office Litigation Manager

and Principal

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Peter Woo is a principal at Jackson Lewis P.C., with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). He co-founded the Asian American Insurance Network (AAIN) and currently serves as its board chairperson and president. AAIN’s mission is to advance the growth and professional development of Asian-Pacific Islander professionals in the insurance and business industries. Woo has expanded AAIN nationally and internationally, fostering DEI conversations in the insurance field. He’s a sought-after speaker on inclusivity and serves as a DEI leader at Jackson Lewis.

Woo’s commitment extends to community involvement, sitting on the board of the Orange County Korean American Bar Association and collaborating with various DEI organizations. His dedication makes him an ideal candidate for DEI recognition, contributing significantly to a more inclusive professional landscape. Woo’s tireless advocacy for diversity, equity and inclusion reflects his unwavering commitment to creating a fairer and more accessible professional world.