Los Angeles Market Leader & Partner

Hanson Bridgett

Raffi Zerounian is a partner and the Los Angeles market leader at Hanson Bridgett LLP. With nine years of dedicated service, he has played a crucial role in establishing and expanding the firm’s Los Angeles office, which now comprises around 50 professionals. Zerounian’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident through his efforts in building a diverse team of attorneys and administrative staff. In Los Angeles, 70% of associates and counsel are female, 63% are attorneys of color and 11% are LGBTQ+. Notably, all partners in the Los Angeles office are either women or attorneys of color.

Zerounian is an active member of organizations like the California Minority Counsel Program (CMCP) and the Leadership Counsel of Legal Diversity (LCLD), where he serves as a fellow. He is also engaged in various associations and serves as an official and unofficial mentor to law students and attorneys.