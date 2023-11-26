Founding Partner

Olivarez Madruga Law Organization LLP

Rick R. Olivarez, founding partner of OMLO, is a prominent legal practitioner renowned for his service to municipal, education and public agency clients. After establishing OMLO in the wake of the 2008 recession, his innovative leadership transformed it into Southern California’s premier minority-owned law firm. Recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys” and “Top 100 Lawyers” in California, Olivarez’s influence extends beyond law. He actively supports the TELACU Education Foundation, NALEO, Homeboy Industries, HONOR PAC and more.

His commitment to equity and diversity is evident with over 50% minority employees and a culture that embraces cultural holidays and observances. Olivarez’s efforts to encourage underrepresented individuals in the legal profession shine through OMLO’s intern program. A certified minority-owned firm, OMLO is dedicated to recruiting diverse talent and supporting organizations promoting equality.