Robert W. Brown, J.D.

President

University of West Los Angeles

Robert W. Brown, president of the University of West Los Angeles (UWLA), champions diversity, equity and accessibility in education. His personal journey and experiences drive his mission to counter racism and ensure equal opportunity. He has transformed UWLA into an institution that offers access to education, particularly for those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Brown has emphasized diversity at all levels of the university and is committed to democratizing education. In response to the pandemic, he led UWLA to offer online classes.

Brown appointed Perry Martin as dean of transformation, diversity, equity and inclusion, and ensured diverse representation on the board of managers. During his tenure as president, UWLA has grown into one of the largest state bar-accredited law schools in the United States. Brown is making an impact through his unwavering commitment to equalizing education and his outreach efforts through articles and podcasts.