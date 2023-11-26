Executive Director

All Peoples Community Center

Saundra Bryant boasts a remarkable 40-year career dedicated to community and industry associations, cementing her legacy as the executive director of All Peoples Community Center since 1983. She is instrumental in the nonprofit’s success, having established its first grant with the United Way of Greater Los Angeles in 1984.

Bryant’s unwavering commitment to the Vernon Central community of South Los Angeles has earned her recognition, including the Black History Month Award from Congresswoman Lucille Elsa Roybal-Allard in 2017. Under her leadership, the center has garnered sponsorship from Angel City Football Club since 2019. Furthermore, Bryant’s mentorship extends to nurturing the careers of center employees who started their journeys at a young age. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in social work from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona and a Master’s of Social Work (MSW) from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, her lifelong dedication to All Peoples Community Center leaves an indelible mark.