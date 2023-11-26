Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

Keck Medicine of USC

As the chief diversity and inclusion officer at Keck Medicine of USC, Shannon Bradley, MBA, has orchestrated a profound transformation in the institution’s approach to diversity, equity and inclusion. Under her leadership, Keck Medicine’s DEI initiative has been revamped, introducing four essential pillars: health equity to ensure culturally responsive patient care; employees to cultivate an inclusive workplace culture; supplier diversity to expand partnerships with diverse suppliers; and community to strengthen communities through allyship, education and philanthropy.

Bradley has bolstered the Diversity & Inclusion Executive Steering Committee with additional expertise, paving the way for comprehensive support. Her efforts in consolidating employee resource groups (ERGs) have not only fostered a sense of belonging and personal growth but have also resulted in a remarkable 40% increase in ERG participation. Looking ahead her vision includes establishing a dedicated DEI office and implementing systemwide training on unconscious bias and cultural intelligence.