Shawn Ray White, nominated for the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Champion Award, is a distinguished leader known for her unwavering commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the legal profession. Her influence extends far beyond the boardroom, leaving a profound impact. White’s dedication to DEI is palpable. She ensures diverse teams by actively promoting inclusivity and holding vendors and partners accountable for advancing DEI. Her actions result in deal teams comprised of approximately 50% women and 40% people of color, a testament to her commitment.

She also uses her experience as a hearing-impaired individual to educate others about accessibility issues. White is not only a promoter of DEI but a promoter of others, continually highlighting the achievements of people of color and organizations. Her dedication to DEI is exemplified by her numerous accolades, making her the epitome of a DEI champion.

