Managing Partner & Founder

Converge Firm

Valerie Williams, the force behind Converge, played a pivotal role during the summer of 2020 when racial awareness surged. Over 200 companies sought her expertise in anti-racism training and long-term DEI strategies. She scaled her consultancy to answer this call, assisting dozens of organizations in activating DEI efforts. Previously, Williams held a high-ranking position in the tech industry, where she contributed to scaling DEI efforts at prominent organizations. For example, at Stripe, a fintech unicorn, she served as global head of inclusion and diversity.

Williams’ focus is on startups and early-stage organizations, coaching them on building inclusive cultures. Through Converge, she provides educational tools to support and unblock stalled DEI efforts. Her mission is to design equitable people practices that endure as organizations grow. Williams’ profound impact on DEI is evident in her dedication to making workplaces more inclusive and equitable.