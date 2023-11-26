Founding Partner

DTO Law

William Delgado, a founding partner at DTO Law, has been a dedicated advocate for diversifying the legal profession. As vice chair of the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF) Board, he’s played a pivotal role in advancing diversity. DTO Law, a certified minority-owned firm, embodies diversity with nearly 80% of its attorneys identifying as Persons of Color and/or female. This commitment extends to LGBTQ+ inclusion, with 25% of partners identifying as LGBTQ+.

Delgado’s firm has received numerous awards for its DEI efforts, including recognition as the “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Company of the Year” by the Los Angeles Business Journal and “Outstanding Firm for Diversity and Inclusion-North America (USA)” at the 2021 Chambers Diversity & Inclusion Awards: North America. His leadership extends to organizations like HNBA, MCCA and CABA, where he shares insights on improving DEI in the legal profession.