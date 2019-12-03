Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Todd Phillips turns a realistic lens on violence in ‘Joker’

‘Joker’ director turned away from cartoon-style violence, the type with machine guns blazing. Instead he kept it as realistic as possible to make sure it didn’t feel glorified.

Dec. 3, 2019
1:03 PM
Share
Entertainment & Arts