No. 1 - Ernst & Young LLP

ey.com

725 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90017

Headcount in Los Angeles County

  • Total number of CPAs: 585
  • Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 2,294
  • Total number of employees: 2,528

Headquarters: London

Year established: 1903

Offices firmwide: 728

Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, M&A, Internal Audit, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Robotics Process Automation, Fraud Investigation & Dispute Services, Private Client Services

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Accounting Leaders 2023

Top Local Executive: Andy Park, Managing Partner, Greater Los Angeles