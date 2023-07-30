No. 1 - Ernst & Young LLP
725 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90017
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 585
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 2,294
- Total number of employees: 2,528
Headquarters: London
Year established: 1903
Offices firmwide: 728
Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, M&A, Internal Audit, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Robotics Process Automation, Fraud Investigation & Dispute Services, Private Client Services
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Top Local Executive: Andy Park, Managing Partner, Greater Los Angeles