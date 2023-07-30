No. 16 - CNM LLP

Share

cnmllp.com

6320 Canoga Ave. Suite 150, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Headcount in Los Angeles County

  • Total number of CPAs: 46
  • Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 70
  • Total number of employees: 117

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year established: 2003

Offices firmwide: 5

Accounting services offered: Audit, Advisory, M&A, Internal Audit, Business Transformation Services, Cybersecurity & Privacy Advisory, Data Analytics & Process Automation Services, Enterprise Risk Management, Public Company Readiness

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Accounting Leaders 2023

Top Local Executive: Nathan Matthews, Founder & Executive Chair