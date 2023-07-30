No. 16 - CNM LLP
6320 Canoga Ave. Suite 150, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 46
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 70
- Total number of employees: 117
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year established: 2003
Offices firmwide: 5
Accounting services offered: Audit, Advisory, M&A, Internal Audit, Business Transformation Services, Cybersecurity & Privacy Advisory, Data Analytics & Process Automation Services, Enterprise Risk Management, Public Company Readiness
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Top Local Executive: Nathan Matthews, Founder & Executive Chair