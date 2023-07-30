No. 20 - PDM LLP
3460 Torrance Blvd. Suite 200, Torrance, CA 90503
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 33
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 40
- Total number of employees: 49
Headquarters: Torrance
Year established: 1988
Offices firmwide: 1
Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, M&A, Estate Planning
Industries served: Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail,, Construction, Cannabis Related Businesses
Top Local Executive: Hank Parker, Executive Partner