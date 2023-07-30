No. 20 - PDM LLP

pdmcpas.com

3460 Torrance Blvd. Suite 200, Torrance, CA 90503

Headcount in Los Angeles County

  • Total number of CPAs: 33
  • Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 40
  • Total number of employees: 49

Headquarters: Torrance

Year established: 1988

Offices firmwide: 1

Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, M&A, Estate Planning

Industries served: Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail,, Construction, Cannabis Related Businesses

Accounting Leaders 2023

Top Local Executive: Hank Parker, Executive Partner