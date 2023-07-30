No. 9 - Gursey Schneider LLP
Share
2121 Avenue of the Stars Suite 1300, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 114
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 188
- Total number of employees: 248
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year established: 1979
Offices firmwide: 5
Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, Internal Audit, Estate Planning, Forensic Accounting, Business Valuation
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Legal, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Top Local Executive: Stephan Wasserman, Managing Partner