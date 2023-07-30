No. 9 - Gursey Schneider LLP

Share

gursey.com

2121 Avenue of the Stars Suite 1300, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Headcount in Los Angeles County

  • Total number of CPAs: 114
  • Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 188
  • Total number of employees: 248

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year established: 1979

Offices firmwide: 5

Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, Internal Audit, Estate Planning, Forensic Accounting, Business Valuation

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Legal, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Accounting Leaders 2023

Top Local Executive: Stephan Wasserman, Managing Partner