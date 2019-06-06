Wine expert Leslie Sbrocco will curate this Danube River cruise

Rub elbows with TV host and wine expert Leslie Sbrocco as you sail the Danube River on a weeklong wine cruise that visits Budapest, Hungary; Vienna; and Prague, Czech Republic.
The November cruise will be aboard AmaWaterways’ newest ship, the AmaMagna, which debuted in May and is twice the width of traditional river ships.
Sbrocco will lead a special itinerary, Melodies of the Danube Wine Cruise, that blends wine-related experiences and excursions in central Europe. It will include tours and tastings at wineries, vineyards and private cellars in Germany, Austria and Hungary.
Dates: Nov. 10-17
Price: From $2,549 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, transportation, meals, activities and sightseeing.
Info: AmaWaterways, (800) 380-3865