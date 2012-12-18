Offbeat Traveler: 2012 Jukkasjarvi, Sweden Icehotel

During the winter, you may be inclined to seek warmer weather on your travels. Not visitors to the Icehotel in Jukkasjarvi, Sweden. Not only is the hotel located about 124 miles above the Arctic Circle, it's made of ice, even its beds. It features a church, main hall and an ice bar that serves drinks in glasses carved from ice. The 23rd edition of the Icehotel (it melts in the spring) opened to the public on Dec. 7. The hotel, still under construction, will be completed in January and remain open until April. Rates from December to March start at about $240 a night, based on double occupancy. Warm accommodations are also available. The hotel is open to non-guests for a fee. More info: http://icehotel.com
Related: Sweden an ice place to visit