Last Friday, President Obama signed a proclamation elevating Chimney Rock in southwestern Colorado to national monument status, raising its profile as a tourist destination. The new monument, which sits on about 4,726 acres in the San Juan National Forest, encompasses two distinctive rock formations -- Chimney Rock, named for its resemblance to a stone chimney, and nearby Companion Rock. The site also houses several Ancestral Pueblo ruins dating back about 1,000 years.

