Over 49 things to see and do in San Francisco

For a small city (about 7 miles by 7 miles), San Francisco changes fast, especially the restaurants. If your itinerary is dominated by reassuring old favorites (Union Square, again! City Lights books, again!), you may be missing a lot. To remedy that, six of us fanned out across the 49 square miles in late fall and early winter, using public transportation -- bus and BART -- and scoped out 49 listings of sweet spots in the city that are new, newly transformed or just underappreciated. (Of course, we ended up with more than 49.)