From LAX, $442 round trip to Dublin on Aer Lingus

Slightly ahead of the Black Friday airfare sales you’ll see, Aer Lingus offers a great round-trip fare from LAX to Dublin, Ireland. It’s a nonstop flight.
And the down side? It will be wintery for the travel period; the average high in January is 46 and the low 37 with 2.7 inches of rain, according to Weather.com.
Here are the particulars:
Fare: From $442 round trip, including all taxes and fees, to Dublin on Aer Lingus
Restrictions: Subject to availability and for travel Jan. 8-March 22. Ticket must be booked by Wednesday.
Info: Aerlingus, (800) 474-7424
Source: Airfarewatchdog