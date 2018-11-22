Advertisement

From LAX, $442 round trip to Dublin on Aer Lingus

By Catharine Hamm
Nov 22, 2018 | 5:00 AM
View of Ha'penny bridge in Dublin, Ireland. (David Soanes Photography / Getty Images/Flickr RF)

Slightly ahead of the Black Friday airfare sales you’ll see, Aer Lingus offers a great round-trip fare from LAX to Dublin, Ireland. It’s a nonstop flight.

And the down side? It will be wintery for the travel period; the average high in January is 46 and the low 37 with 2.7 inches of rain, according to Weather.com.

Here are the particulars:

Fare: From $442 round trip, including all taxes and fees, to Dublin on Aer Lingus

Restrictions: Subject to availability and for travel Jan. 8-March 22. Ticket must be booked by Wednesday.

Info: Aerlingus, (800) 474-7424

Source: Airfarewatchdog

