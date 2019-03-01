Snow Valley has 36 inches of powder you couldn’t touch. On Saturday you can

Snow Valley has been sitting on a powder keg: 3 feet of untouched snow. Now that storm-damaged Highway 18 leading to the ski area will reopen Saturday, skiers and snowboarders will be able to take advantage of the pristine snowfall.
Snow Valley in Running Springs plans to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It plans to open the full mountain, including Slide Peak, with an average base of 3.5 to 6 feet of snow.
Depending on temperatures, the ski area may get rain or more snow Saturday as a new storm moves in.
Highway 18, from Green Valley Lake Road to Big Bear Dam, will reopen to traffic early Saturday, and the road has been cleared as far as the Arctic Circle area, Caltrans said Friday.
The highway had been closed since Feb. 14 because a section of the road was washed out and had to be repaired. Crews on Thursday poured concrete to bring a 100-foot stretch of the road up to the level of the existing highway. Asphalt was laid Friday to complete the job.
The road reopening also makes it easier to get to Bear Mountain and Snow Summit in Big Bear Lake, which report a base depth of 44 to 60 inches.
In Mono County, home to Mammoth and June mountains, a winter weather advisory will be in effect beginning just after midnight on Saturday to 6 p.m.
“Mountains and foothill areas above 5,000 to 5,500 feet can expect periods of snow starting predawn Saturday lasting through the afternoon,” it said in a special weather statement. “Significant travel impacts are possible with delays and chain controls likely.”
Mammoth Mountain, which received about a foot of snow this week, reports a base depth at the Main Lodge of 12½ feet, and a total of almost 32 feet this season. The resort is expecting more snow Saturday and Sunday.