Waikiki Beachcomber dresses itself in the original art of the islands

Makana, a popular slack key guitarist in Hawaii, wrote and performs “The New Sound of Waikiki,” music that is heard in the public spaces.

Zak Noyle, one of the world’s best-known surf and underwater photographers, shot the dramatic wave scene that appears on the wall behind each guest bed. His underwater imagery, stretching 75 feet, covers a ground-floor tunnel leading to the elevators. Noyle will also host photography seminars.

Margo Ray created the colorful painting that covers an entire wall inside the hotel’s Maui Brewing Co. location. The 64-foot painting features the late “Auntie” Beverly Noa, one of the state’s best-loved hula dancers.