Waikiki Beachcomber dresses itself in the original art of the islands

Inspired by the natural beauty of Hawaii, the Waikiki Beachcomber is unveiling a collection of original art.
From the floors beside the elevators to the walls behind the beds, the commissioned works feature underwater photography, prints and music.
Here’s a partial list of the 12 artists whose creations are part of “The Beachcomber Originals”:
-
Erin Ibarra, known as Hawaii’s “chalkboard queen,” is a self-taught muralist. Her “Floors of Flora” can be found beside the elevators on each floor of the hotel.
-
Vince Lim, well-known for his drone photography of Honolulu, created an aerial image of Waikiki Beach that appears in each guest room.
-
Makana, a popular slack key guitarist in Hawaii, wrote and performs “The New Sound of Waikiki,” music that is heard in the public spaces.
-
Zak Noyle, one of the world’s best-known surf and underwater photographers, shot the dramatic wave scene that appears on the wall behind each guest bed. His underwater imagery, stretching 75 feet, covers a ground-floor tunnel leading to the elevators. Noyle will also host photography seminars.
-
Margo Ray created the colorful painting that covers an entire wall inside the hotel’s Maui Brewing Co. location. The 64-foot painting features the late “Auntie” Beverly Noa, one of the state’s best-loved hula dancers.
-
Printmaker Abigail Romanchak strives to create a sense of Hawaiian identity and culture in her works that appear in each guest room.
“The Beachcomber Originals” are part of a $35-million makeover of the hotel.