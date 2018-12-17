View the northern lights from a floating lodge in Norway

Barge into winter on a trip to Norway aboard a onetime ferry that offers prime views of the northern lights. The vessel, converted into a floating lodge, gives guests a choice: Stay indoors to watch for the aurora borealis or bundle up and step onto the deck to watch the sky fill with colors.
The vessel, moored in a fjord off the coast of Tromso Island, is surrounded by mountains and water. Guests also may dogsled and participate in other winter activities.
The Off the Map Travel itinerary can be customized for groups as large as 14.
Dates: Available through March
Price: From $2,480 per person, based on a group of four, for a four-day, three-night itinerary. Includes three nights in the lodge with meals, dogsledding and a northern lights hunt. Airfare not included.
Info: Off the Map Travel, (646) 701-0041