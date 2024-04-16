LA Times Today: Sensational things to do in Seattle
The daily fish toss at Pike’s Place Market, a simmering cup of coffee from Starbucks and a visit to the iconic space needle – the city of Seattle knows how to attract tourists of all ages.
But, as L.A. Times travel writer Chris Reynolds found out, there’s a whole lot more brewing in the emerald city.
