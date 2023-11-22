18 things to do in Carmel, California’s enchanting storybook village by the sea

The fairytale-like Carmel-by-the-Sea is a place where, for the last 107 years, the only building with a street address has been the post office. To locate homes, many of which are charming cottages with names like Acorn, Hansel & Gretel and Tinker Bell, people rely on descriptions like “the third house southeast of Lincoln Street on 13th Avenue.” It’s an eccentricity of the northern California city that many locals are striving to hold onto — even as times are changing (and Postmates drivers are getting confused).

Carmel has long been filled with character. It got its name from the Spanish explorer Sebastian Vizcaino, who landed in Monterey Bay in 1603 and named the beach he saw “Carmelo” in honor of the Carmelite friars he was traveling with. In its early days, Carmel was quiet, but the San Francisco earthquake of 1906 drove many to take refuge there because the land was so cheap. That included authors and poets like Jack London, who initially settled in tents.

The seaside village has changed a lot since then — the tents and cabins were replaced by luxury homes and Carmel started to attract Hollywood stars. Not only is Clint Eastwood a former mayor but he also owns Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant, where he often still makes appearances. Doris Day co-owned the Cypress Inn, Betty White built a beach house in town and Brad Pitt recently moved to the Carmel Highlands.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Carmel is unique in many ways, maintaining its quaint atmosphere by resisting city features like parking meters, street lights and sidewalks beyond downtown. These days, many Angelenos are drawn to the town, a five-hour drive from L.A. They delight in its cottages, picturesque downtown, beautiful beach with soft sand and striking coastline.

Advertisement

While hotels get quite pricey in the summer (Carmel is ranked as the most expensive summer destination in California), the cooler seasons offer lower prices and fewer crowds, but with all the same charm. Explore Carmel with this list of things to see, do and eat. Remember that the center of Carmel-by-the-Sea doesn’t use street numbers, so note the intersections or use your map apps to pinpoint the exact location. — Fiona Chandra

