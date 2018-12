This homeless encampment was on the Main Street sidewalk between 2nd and 3rd streets in downtown Los Angeles.

On Jan. 25, 1987, staff photographer Lacy Atkins completed this series of portraits of Los Angeles homeless. I posted these images in this previous From the Archives post headlined “1987 portraits highlight L.A.'s homeless plight.”

This post was previously published on Dec. 22, 2016.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here