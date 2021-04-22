LA Times Today: What’s next in movement for racial justice?
Just 24 hours after Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd, the U.S. Justice Department launched a broad investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.
L.A. Times national correspondent Kurtis Lee has been in Minnesota covering the trial and joins us with the latest on what’s next in the movement for racial justice.
