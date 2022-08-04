LA Times Today: How two L.A. COVID swindlers dodged the FBI and joined the European jet set

Prosecutors have called it the largest fraud case in U.S. history: As much as $80 billion dollars, or 10%, of the COVID relief plan known as the Paycheck Protection Program was stolen by fraudsters.



Among them was a couple living in Tarzana who collected $18 million in loans for fake businesses in the San Fernando Valley. When a jury convicted them, the swindlers took off, sending authorities on an international chase.



L.A. Times reporter Michael Finnegan brought us the details.