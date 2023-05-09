LA Times Today: These friends don’t know each other’s real name. Why? It’s too dangerous

Last October, Chinese president Xi Jinping was confirmed for five more years as leader of the Communist Party. Just days before his confirmation, a protestor hung two antigovernment banners across a Beijing bridge. The person believed to be responsible disappeared. That led to protests throughout China and eventually around the world, including the U.S.



L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang has written about a group of protestors in Boston, and she joined Lisa McRee from Taipei.