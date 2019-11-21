19 Images
Photos from the Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta
The fifth Democratic debate features 10 candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
From left, Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders participate in the fifth Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. (AFP via Getty Images)
Sen. Bernie Sanders, right, speaks as former Vice President Joe Biden watches. (John Bazemore/Associated Press)
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris. (John Bazemore/Associated Press)
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
(John Bazemore/Associated Press)
(John Bazemore/Associated Press)
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
(Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
(Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
Andrew Yang speaks as Tom Steyer listens.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.
(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders on television monitors in the media room. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Andrew Yang and billionaire-philanthropist Tom Steyer. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
(John Bazemore/AP)
(John Bazemore/AP)
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.
(Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
(Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
Candidates wave from the debate stage at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
From left, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
From left, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
Democratic presidential hopefuls onstage in Atlanta on Wednesday. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
The audience waits for candidates to arrive.
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
From left, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders arrive onstage in Atlanta. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Last-minute preparations are made for the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. (Getty Images)
