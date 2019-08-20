6 Images
Hijacker shot dead after taking passengers hostage on a bus in Brazil
A man who hijacked a bus and had taken passengers hostage on a bridge in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro was shot dead by a police sniper.
A police sniper celebrates after fatally shooting a hijacker who was threatening passengers on a bus in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. An armed man hijacked a bus and kept passengers and the driver as hostages while he threatened to burn the vehicle with gas. (Antonio Lacerda / EPA-EFE / REX)
A woman is taken on a stretcher after she passed out moments after she was released from a bus by a hijacker in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. (Antonio Lacerda / EPA-EFE / REX)
Security forces stand guard as the bus in which a gunman held several hostages before police shot him dead is being taken away in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. (Mauro Pimentel / AFP / Getty Images)
The bus in which a gunman held several hostages before being shot dead by police is being taken away in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. (Mauro Pimentel / AFP / Getty Images)
Wilson Witzel, center, governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, celebrates after a police sniper killed the kidnapper who held the occupants of a bus hostage on the Rio-Niteroi bridge in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. (Antonio Lacerda / EPA-EFE / REX)
Wilson Witzel, center, governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, celebrates with a BOPE (Special Police Operations Battalion) member after a police sniper killed the kidnapper who held the occupants of a bus hostage in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. (Antonio Lacerda / EPA-EFE / REX)
