ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 23: Tomika Miller, wife of Rayshard Brooks, holds their 2-year-old daughter Memory while pausing with her children during the family processional at his funeral in in Ebenezer Baptist Church on June 23, 2020 in Atlanta. Brooks, 27, died June 12 after being shot by an officer in a Wendy's parking lot, sparking protests in Atlanta and around the country. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer, said "Rayshard Brooks wasn't just running from the police. He was running from a system that makes slaves out of people. A system that doesn't give ordinary people who've made mistakes a second chance, a real shot at redemption" (Photo by Curtis Compton-Pool/Getty Images)
Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic Atlanta church

Rayshard Brooks, a Black man fatally shot by a white police officer, was remembered at an Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Tomika Miller, wife of Rayshard Brooks, holds their 2-year-old daughter, Memory, during his funeral in in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Pool Photo )

The casket bearing the remains of Rayshard Brooks is carried to the hearse after his funeral service at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Family members react during a live musical performance at Rayshard Brooks’ funeral in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.  (Curtis Compton / Pool Photo )

The body of Rayshard Brooks is carried out at the conclusion of his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Pool Photo )

Family members fight back emotions during the family processional at Rayshard Brooks funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Pool Photo )

A horse-drawn hearse carries Rayshard Brooks’ casket at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Atlanta. ( Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

