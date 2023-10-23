LA Times Today: L.A. Times photographer discusses the moments that have stuck with him from Israel and Gaza
Thanks to the incredible and dangerous work of L.A. Times’ foreign correspondents and photojournalists like Pulitzer Prize winner Marcus Yam, we are witnesses to powerful, informative images of the Israel-Hamas war.
Yam spoke with Lisa McRee from Jerusalem about his work and the photographs that are sticking with him the most.
