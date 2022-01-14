LA Times Today: The hunt for J.P. Morgan’s million-dollar pocket watch

A 112-year-old British pocket watch of solid gold was made for the banking tycoon J.P. Morgan.



But the precious timepiece’s whereabouts became untraceable in the last several decades until L.A. Times staff writer, Daniel Miller, began to search for the mysterious piece.