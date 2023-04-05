LA Times Today: What to know about VP Kamala Harris’ historic trip to Africa
On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a week-long trip to Africa.
It was a historic visit as the first Black female vice president to visit the continent to which she has a family connection.
But, there are also strategic foreign policy goals at play and, some say, a chance for Harris to enhance her connection to Black Americans, a key voting block needed for President Joe Biden and Harris to hold the White House in 2024.
L.A. Times reporter Courtney Subramanian traveled with Harris and shares details.
