LA Times Today: Crowned king at long last, Britain’s Charles III formally ascends to the throne

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The United Kingdom officially has a new monarch. King Charles III was crowned this weekend in a lavish ceremony inside London’s Westminster Abbey.



His wife, Camilla, was also crowned queen as more than 2,000 guests looked on.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison was there for all the action and joins us now from London.