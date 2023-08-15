LA Times Today: Lahaina resident tells of desperate escape with cars stopped, wall of fire in rearview mirror
Horrifying details are emerging about the catastrophic Maui wildfire. Failed sirens, blocked escape routes, people leaping into the ocean but still being overcome by smoke.
Last week’s fire is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century. As of Monday afternoon 100 people were confirmed dead and that number is expected to rise.
Jack Dolan reports.
