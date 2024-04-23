LA Times Today: How an L.A. humanitarian group is using soccer to help children stuck at Mexico border

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border shows no signs of slowing down. Many have faced difficult, dangerous and long journeys. Children in particular are searching for some kind of normalcy, and a local humanitarian group is using soccer to try and provide it.



L.A. Times Kevin Baxter traveled to Mexico to find out who’s running the program and how it’s scoring with kids. Kevin joined Lisa McRee with Sarah-Christine Dallian of iACT.