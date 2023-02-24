LA Times Today: Los Angeles Times photographer on capturing the war in Ukraine

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since the earliest days of the war, L.A. Times photographers have been on the ground capturing images from the frontlines, the bombed out cities, and chaotic border crossings.



L.A. Times Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Marcus Yam shared his and his colleagues experiences documenting the conflict.