LA Times Today: Photographs show Maui devastated by deadly wildfire
The wildfire that tore through the west side of Maui earlier this month is the deadliest in our nation’s history in over a century.
L.A. Times photographer Robert Gauthier was documenting, as community members fled to safety and first responders made heroic rescues.
